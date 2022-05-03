Overturning of Roe v. Wade would jumpstart Georgia’s Heartbeat Law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If the U.S. Supreme Court indeed removes the Constitutional right to abortion, as suggested in a leaked draft opinion published by Politico, it would pave the way for Georgia’s Heartbeat Law – one of the strictest abortion laws in the country – to take effect.

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law. It prohibits most abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, meaning as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy when many women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant.

That law has yet to take effect because it was blocked by a federal appeals court. If the Supreme Court indeed overturns the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, the Heartbeat Law likely would take effect soon afterward.

“This is the moment that so many of us have prayed for for so many years,” said Suzanne Guy, president and founder of a Cherokee County-based nonprofit organization called Life Initiatives & Values.

For her, the rights of the unborn are personal.

“Three doctors insisted that my husband and I abort our daughter who is now 24 years old and doing great and leading the charge with pro-life,” said Guy.

She was thrilled to learn that the leaked draft opinion, though unconfirmed, appears to show the Supreme Court is poised to send decisions about abortion laws back to the states.

Abortion rights advocates are concerned abortion access is about to be extremely limited in nearly half the country.

“Are you going to sit back as the rights of women and girls to control their lives, their bodies, and their destinies by a fascist majority on the Court?” asked Sunsara Taylor, spokesperson for a pro-choice group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. “Or are you going to raise your voice and raise hell and get in the streets and fight with all we’ve got to stop this from happening?”

Democrats were quick to seize on the abortion issue amid lackluster internal polling ahead of the midterm elections.

“I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose,” said U.S. Senator from Georgia Rafael Warnock, the lead pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

