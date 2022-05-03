Advertisement

Planet Fitness allowing high school students to work out for free this summer

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Planet Fitness says teenagers can get fit for free at their facilities this month.

The High School Summer Pass Initiative allows high schoolers, ages 14 to 19, to work out at any of its locations this summer for free.

All the students have to do is to visit a Planet Fitness location or go to their website to sign up for the program.

The initiative kicks off on May 16.

