Advertisement

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe v Wade

FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 in...
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that a majority of high court has thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Politico. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks,.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedal pub crash in Midtown Atlanta
Video released of pedal pub crash on Saturday in Midtown Atlanta
People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8,...
Apple employees at Cumberland Mall petition for union status
Cristalyn Savage
Woman baseball coach leads Towers High to state playoffs for first time in 35 years
Atlanta Council extends e-scooter permits and works on age restrictions.
Atlanta City Council extends e-scooter permits, works on age restrictions