Several counties facing issues as early voting begins across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb, Cobb and Fulton Counties experienced problems out the gate as early voting began in Georgia.

For Bill Widmayer and his wife Susan, voting is responsibility to be taken seriously.

“It’s important for us to vote, we’ve voted every election since we were eligible to vote,” Bill said.

Bill went to the Tucker library Tuesday to cast his ballot and drop his wife’s off since she’s homebound. And there’s a reason they vote as soon as possible.

“Just in case there’s something wrong, it’s important to get your stuff in very early. That way, if there’s an issue, they’ll respond within a week, you’ll get a chance to correct the issue and your vote will be counted,” Bill said.

And this go-around, Bill was right to be prepared. DeKalb County had re-districting that some 6,700 voters weren’t made aware of because the DeKalb Elections Office forgot to notify them or update their website.

“I didn’t notice that that had changed or that anything had changed,” said Decatur resident Janice Dotson.

Ballots were not updated. So, absentee ballots that have been mailed or dropped off will have to be re-done. At polling places, special machines were brought in just in the nick of time right before early voting started and orange signs are hanging up so that people in the five precincts affected can know.

“They publicized it as best they could in a short amount of time,” said Bill.

“I think that that’s great that you guys were so quick to change that and get everything squared away,” said Dotson.

Over in Cobb County, there were slightly similar issues Monday. Polling pads weren’t programmed correctly, so some people’s ballots didn’t include certain tickets they were supposed to be voting for. Election officials were notified and poll workers had to do a manual override that day and then did a programming reboot overnight so that voting machines could be correct from now on. As for the people who cast their ballot before the issue was fixed, they can’t re-do their vote.

Fulton County saw minor issues at their polling places Monday due to slow internet, but those were fixed quickly.

