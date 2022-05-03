Stone Mountain paramedic receives two awards for heroic off-duty save

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - American Medical Response (AMR) Capt. Kyle Brule, who works in Stone Mountain, is being recognized for heroic off-duty actions in April 2021 that saved the life of a woman trapped in a burning van, according to a press release.

Global Medical Response (GMR) has selected Kyle as one of the 33 GMR Stars of Life, and the Georgia EMS Association (GEMSA) awarded Kyle with the 2021 Georgia Paramedic of the Year Award at their event ceremony in March 2022. Stars of Life honorees from across the country will be honored at the American Ambulance Association (AAA) Stars of Life Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., from May 1-4.

While driving home from work on April 4, 2021, Brule was traveling northbound on Interstate 985/85 and noticed traffic coming to a stop and drivers pulling off the shoulder. Brule approached the incident and noticed an overturned van that was fully engulfed with fire, and heard the crowd screaming that there was someone still trapped inside of the van. Brule was able to pull a woman away from the flames, saving her life. He also stayed and consoled her until the on-duty fire medics arrived. He then helped the crew provide care and load the patient into the ambulance before returning home.

“As a five-year paramedic and supervisor with AMR, Captain Brule has dedicated himself to the EMS profession and his employees. Kyle is someone who walks the walk - a model employee going above and beyond each day to make sure others’ needs are met,” said Lance Hester, Operations Manager for AMR. “No day exemplifies his commitment to his job quite like April 4, 2021. When I think of a Star of Life, and what it takes to earn this award, Kyle is one of the most deserving.”

Each GMR Star of Life represents an incredible story of service and dedication in every area of the EMS industry and is selected by their peers in an extensive nomination process. Each of the 2022 Stars of Life nominees will be present in Washington, D.C. to represent GMR at the AAA Stars of Life Awards Ceremony May 1-4, 2022.

The Georgia EMT/Paramedic of the Year award is presented by the Georgia EMS Association (GEMSA) to a currently licensed Georgia EMT-B, EMT-I, CT, or Paramedic who has gone far above and beyond the call of duty, whether in the direct delivery of patient care or in programs offered to the community that enhance the standing of EMS and/or the education of the public, at the community, regional, and/or state level. Finalists were invited to GEMSA’s annual award reception on March 22, 2022, where Kyle was chosen as the 2021 Georgia Paramedic of the Year.

