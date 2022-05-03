Warm & Humid Today, Isolated T-Showers Tonight
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer-like temperatures continue through the work week with spotty thunderstorms every other day.
Tuesday Forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny. Warm & humid with a southerly breeze through the afternoon.
High: 86° Average High: 78° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Isolated t-storms pop up after midnight tonight. Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered t-showers are likely tomorrow afternoon.
It stays very warm through Friday, but milder air arrives for the weekend.
