Woman baseball coach leads Towers High to state playoffs for first time in 35 years

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Towers High School’s baseball team hadn’t been in the Georgia state playoffs for 35 years until Cristalyn Savage took over as the head baseball coach.

Savage, the only woman in the area to coach boys baseball, has led an incredible turnaround. The Titans were knocked out of the Class 2A state tournament by Banks County but it was still a great run by a group of guys who welcomed their female coach with open arms.

Savage is in her second year coaching boys baseball. She is a former college softball player from Oklahoma and says she literally just fell into the job of coaching boys. She coaches softball as well.

CBS46 Sports Anchor Fred Kalil has her story.

