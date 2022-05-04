12 arrested, charged after taking over intersection in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Multiple participants who police say were involved in an intersection takeover in metro Atlanta on Easter Sunday were arrested on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Houze Road and Rucker Road in Roswell.

The Roswell Police Department says several vehicles were seen doing reckless driving stunts at the intersection. When the first officer arrived at the scene, spectators surrounded her patrol SUV and allegedly caused some damage to her vehicle.

In a matter of minutes, officers were able to stop several participants; however, many fled the scene.

A total of 12 people were arrested and charged in connection with the takeover.

“These arrests send a clear message, not just from the Roswell Police Department but from our communities as well: reckless and stunt driving in our cities won’t be tolerated”, said Police Chief James Conroy.

“RPD has gathered a wealth of video and photographic evidence, both from our own investigator’s diligent work and the public, all of which we’ve shared with our neighboring jurisdictions for additional charges where applicable,” he added.

According to the Roswell Police Department, the following participants were arrested and charged:

Anthony Marquez-Argueta, 21, of Atlanta was charged with Interference with government property, obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, and obstructing highways.

Luis Perea-Perez, 26, of Marietta was charged with reckless stunt driving, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Juan Christopher Torres Herrera, 19, of Lawrenceville was charged with Reckless Stunt Driving and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License.

Jhoan Castro-Delgado, 21, of Bethlehem of reckless stunt driving, fleeing and attempting to elude driving on the wrong side of the road.

Nikolas Fernandez, 19, of Lilburn was charged with Non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving and Exhibitions.

Taylor Levey, 20, of Roswell was charged with non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions.

Osman Yildirim, 18, of Marietta was charged with non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions.

Juvenile Female, 17, of Alpharetta was charged with non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions.

Kevin Valencia, 19, of Smyrna was charged with Non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions.

Mario Ruiz, 18, of Buford was charged with non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions.

Ericka Rodriguez-Caba, 22, of Sugar Hill was charged with non-Driver Participation in Street Racing and/or Reckless Driving Exhibitions

Jose Serna-Ruvalcaba, 19, of Lawrenceville was charged with disorderly conduct.

