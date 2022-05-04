Advertisement

2 arrested, accused of firing gun into air near Atlanta lounge, police say

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Two men were arrested after a shooting near an Atlanta lounge Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue around 4 a.m.

One witness told police that his home was damaged by gunfire due to the incident. The witness went on to say that he saw one of the men firing his gun into the air and then the pair fled the scene in a blue Dodge Ram.

During the investigation, officers found the vehicle involved in a crash near the entrance ramp on Howell Mill Road. Police arrested the two and recovered a gun and narcotics inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not released the identity of the two men at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scene of shooting involving an APD officer on Lenox Road.
Shooting involving APD officer under investigation in northeast Atlanta
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam where callers are posing...
DeKalb Sheriff’s Office issues new phone scam warning
New grocery store offers free food for locals
New local grocery store giving food to those who need it in Bankhead
Transgender Athletes
Georgia HS Association votes on transgender athlete’s ability to play sports