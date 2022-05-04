2 arrested, accused of firing gun into air near Atlanta lounge, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Two men were arrested after a shooting near an Atlanta lounge Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue around 4 a.m.

One witness told police that his home was damaged by gunfire due to the incident. The witness went on to say that he saw one of the men firing his gun into the air and then the pair fled the scene in a blue Dodge Ram.

During the investigation, officers found the vehicle involved in a crash near the entrance ramp on Howell Mill Road. Police arrested the two and recovered a gun and narcotics inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not released the identity of the two men at this time.

