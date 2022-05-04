DeKalb Sheriff’s Office issues new phone scam warning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says recent reports from frantic citizens indicate that phone scammers have re-surfaced in the metro area.

Officials say callers are posing as DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies or other employees of the agency. The familiar scam threatens innocent victims with intimidating threats of being arrested on a warrant – that does not exist – or for not appearing to serve jury duty. Then the scammer offers to help the victim avoid arrest by paying a fee, generally through prepaid money cards.

“You are being targeted by a criminal,” warns Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial information such as social security card or bank account numbers.”

The sheriff’s office says scammers have boldly told callers to meet them in the sheriff’s office parking lot to pay the fraudulent fees to avoid being arrested. They rely on fear to motivate the targets to follow their instructions. They are known to prey on senior citizens and immigrants.

“The sheriff’s office will never contact anyone by phone and ask for personal information or payment to avoid arrest,” says Chief Akies. “If anyone calls you pretending to be a representative of this agency and asking for money, let us know by calling 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.”

