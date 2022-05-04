Advertisement

Duran Duran, Dolly Parton among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like Dolly Parton is getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all.

The star, known best for being a country icon, has been listed among the 2022 inductees. After earlier saying she didn’t want to be inducted, she recently decided she was OK with the honor.

There are also a fair amount of stars from the MTV era of the 80s in this year’s group, including Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.

This year’s inductees are Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Gruman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson, Elizabeth Cotton and Harry Belafonte,

The induction ceremony will happen Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New safety technology to prevent hot car deaths may not go far enough
Risk of child hot car deaths rise as temps rise
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the...
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to reach 2,000 wins
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, authorities said.
Alabama corrections officer and inmate considered ‘dangerous,’ US Marshal Service says