FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers and t-storms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It stays warm and humid on Wednesday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Not everyone will get rain as the storms will be hit and miss. Expect a mild start on Thursday in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday could be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’s not out of the question that a few spots south of Atlanta get to 90 degrees. There is a low risk of any rain on Thursday.

We have issued a First Alert for an approaching cold front that will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Friday. The best chance of rain is afternoon and evening. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 80.

Drier weather returns on Saturday with just a 20% chance of showers - mainly in the mountains. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s. Mother’s Day looks great with highs near 80.

