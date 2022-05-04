FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will remain hot Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 80s. We’ll see a chance of spotty storms each afternoon, before our next big weather maker moves in. We’ll see scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong/severe. As of now, almost all of North Georgia is under a level 2 (out of 5) threat of severe weather Friday.
Biggest risks Friday:
Heavy downpours: localized flooding possible in areas that see repeated heavy rainfall.
Strong gusty winds: Damaging winds of 60+ mph are possible. Weak trees may come down, causing power outages.
Large hail: Large hail is possible in the strongest storms. Hail size could reach 1″ or more in diameter!
Timing:
The storms will move in during the late morning/early afternoon. The highest risk of storms is between Noon and 10pm. Stay with CBBS46 for updates and the latest timing.
