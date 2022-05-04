Georgia HS Association votes on transgender athlete’s ability to play sports

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously on Wednesday to replace the current policy of allowing individual schools to decide whether or not transgender students can play on the team of their choosing.

According to the minutes for GHSA’s meeting on Wednesday, the proposal that was approved was to delete paragraph “b” of by-law 1.47 on page 16 of the Constitution and replace it with the following text: A student’s sex is determined by the sex noted on his/her certificate at birth.

Last month, the Georgia legislature passed a Republican-sponsored education bill that said the GHSA “may” ban transgender girls who play for public schools from competing against other girls.

The bill pressured the GHSA to take a stronger stand. The association began allowing individual schools to make that decision beginning 2016.

At this time, there is no uniform policy for transgender athletes in youth sports in the United States.

States that currently ban transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Montana

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

West Virginia

Other states that have passed legislation that has not become law yet include:

Arizona

Oklahoma

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Missouri

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Source of list of states: NewsNationNow.com

