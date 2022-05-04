Isolated T-Storms Throughout the Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Overnight storms have lingered into the morning this morning. Isolated t-storms will pop back up this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday Forecast:

Spotty t-showers through 9am, and again after 2pm. Storm coverage will be less in the afternoon than the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid through the day.

High: 85° Average High: 78° Chance of Rain: 30%

Isolated afternoon and evening t-storms likely. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Tomorrow will likely be the hottest day of the year thus far, with highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Scattered t-storms throughout the day. (cbs46)

We have a First Alert for storms on Friday. Widely scattered storms pop up throughout the day, and some could be severe with gusty winds and small hail. After the cold front moves through, much cooler, less humid air settles in for the weekend, making for a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Humidity drops off after Friday. (cbs46)

