Livable Buckhead’s 5K race returns in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Get your running shoes on because Livable Buckhead’s annual 5K race is back!

Runners of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy a new USA Track and Field-certified course that begins at Marie Sims Park and proceeds to the newest section of PATH400, before circling back to the park.

This year’s 5K, which is set to be held on Saturday, June 4, also features new categories such as “Fastest Fido” category which allows pets to get in on the outdoor excitement. Organizers will be giving away bandana’s to dogs who participate and for humans, there will be a tie-dye station where runners can customize their own buckheadRUN! t-shirts.

For more information and to register, click here.

