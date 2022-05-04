Advertisement

Nonprofit to host ‘Sanse Atlanta’ celebration to help Latino families

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's...
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A senior Puerto Ricon official said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that the island's government has lost more than $2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam.(AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ser Familia is bringing the celebration of Puerto Rican culture back to Atlanta as part of an annual event that helps raise support for Latino families struggling with mental health.

The non-profit works with families through crisis prevention and mental health counseling services with programs that offer support groups, counseling, family workshops and other educational tools.

“Ser Familia’s mission is to offer preventive family services and equip Latinos with the tools, resources, and skills they need to move from crisis to thriving.”

On June 5, Ser Familia will host its annual Sanse Atlanta celebration at Truist Park, inviting the public to take part in a night of Puerto Rican culture, dining and music while raising money for a good cause. All proceeds will go to Ser Familia’s programs. 

For more information and to get tickets, click here.

