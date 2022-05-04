Advertisement

One dead following incident at CVS Pharmacy in Peachtree City

CVS Pharmacy in Peachtree City
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is dead following an incident at a CVS Pharmacy in Peachtree City Wednesday morning.

Heavy police presence was reported on Highway 54 at Lexington Circle. Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

