Patient advocates, abortion support volunteers respond to Roe v. Wade leak

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police were set up outside the Planned Parenthood in East Atlanta Wednesday as pro-choice advocates grow more concerned about threats to abortion access.

Annie Lockwood was one of the boots on the ground for months in Atlanta helping women get into clinics safely for abortions and healthcare. She was saddened by the news that the Supreme Court is working to possibly overturn Roe v Wade soon.

“Sometimes people traveled as far as Mississippi just to be safe,” Lockwood recalled of her time as a volunteer patient escort for Planned Parenthood in Atlanta last year. “I saw a lot of women sobbing and just needing support and comfort and just seeking out a safe place to get a safe abortion.”

Coco Papy is a patient escort for Planned Parenthood out of Savannah and walks women inside clinics when they need support as well. For her offering abortion support and access is a professional and personal experience for her.

“I myself have had an abortion and I certainly wrestled for many, many years about sharing that information,” Papy told CBS46. “I understand why people perhaps do not want to share their story of abortion if they have had one. There can be a lot of shame and stigma that is thrown that way,” she continued while adding that sharing stories of abortion helps destigmatize the difficult decision and shaming many women face.

As the Supreme Court leans toward overturning the right to abortions through Roe v Wade, women’s healthcare advocates have been building a network of resources on how to help women across the country.

“What we do know is about 26 states in America will have some sort of abortion ban,” Papy said, pointing out that southern and mid-western states are most vulnerable. Georgia has a 6-week abortion ban that was signed into law in 2019 but is currently being held up in the courts pending the Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi abortion case that’s at the center of the leaked opinion documents.

“I think for us sitting here in Georgia I think the closest state you can access care in is Virginia or North Carolina,” Papy said. “Folks are building resource networks and one of the things includes is travel. How do you support someone who needs to travel to access abortion care,” she said.

It’s a moment that’s coming as a shock for some but not a surprise for groups who have been working closely to keep women’s healthcare rights intact. They say the work is now amplified.

