Pro-life and pro-choice leaders galvanize supporters

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The recent leak of Supreme Court documents has activists, leaders and organizers galvanizing supporters as the country waits for an official decision from the nations’ highest court.

”Regardless of what happens we are going to continue to be about the welfare of women and babies,” said Martha Zoller, Executive Director of Georgia Life Alliance.

”We believe that the system isn’t serving the needs of the people- the needs of the working class,” said Monica Johnson, organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Atlanta.

There are organizations all over Georgia who have been advocating for or against abortion access for years now. They been focusing their efforts locally and advocating for policies that match their missions.

”Amplify and our partners have been working for several years now to engage state and local policy makers about---what is it that we actually need to have real access here in Georgia because rights on paper don’t actually mean much if you can’t access them in real life,” said Roula AbiSamra, State Campaign Manager for Amplify Georgia Collaborative.

”We have been working through state legislatures, we have been getting people elected...and we have been able to make significant changes,” said Zoller.

The leak of Supreme Court documents has locals involved in protests and rallies. Organizations are asking their supporters to donate, volunteer and get involved. Amplify Georgia Collaborative is making sure women know their rights haven’t changed, they are trying to make those decisions easily accessible to women everywhere.

”Many of us have already been living in a world where abortion is too expensive, too far away or too shamed and stigmatized,” said AbiSamra.

Georgia Life Alliance is planning protests and keeping their activism local.

Activists on both sides of the isle can agree on several things right now; they are in a very unique situation. They know the document leaked is not an official Supreme Court ruling and they want to make sure they are giving out correct information to their supporters. Activists say the same grassroots, community focused work, they have been doing for years, will continue.

Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer released a statement to the Archdiocese of Atlanta community about the Supreme Court ruling draft leak:

“I know you are hearing a lot about what ruling the Supreme Court may or may not be releasing in the next few weeks. We don’t have to wait for a court to tell us what work needs to be done. We are here to build a culture of life. Have you thought about how you can support the pro-life ministry in your parish or community? They need you now more than ever. Your time, talent, treasure and prayer will be critical in the weeks and months to come. No matter how the court rules, there will be women who are confused and scared and need help. Let’s show them that we love them, we love their babies and we are here to support them. I urge you to pray for an increase in respect for life in all its stages and to reach out to your parish to find out how you can help.”

-Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv.,

