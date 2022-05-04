Advertisement

Risk of child hot car deaths rise as temps rise

Hot car death prevention
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the temps rise, the concern for kids being left in hot cars grows.

There’s already been an incident in northwest Atlanta this spring.

According to Atlanta Police, a 51-year-old childcare worker named Moric Palmer was driving three-year-old Zahir Williams to daycare when he made an unauthorized stop and left the toddler in his car for hours.

“When the child care worker came back to the car he tried to give him some water tried to revive him and from that point he was taken to the hospital,” said Zahir’s relative Maria Arvelolumpkin.

Palmer is charged with second-degree child cruelty. Zahir is out of the hospital but could suffer long-term effects of heatstroke, like a lower heat tolerance and damaged organs according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to data from the Department of Transportation, nearly 1,000 kids have died from being left in a hot car since the late 90s. On average, 38 children a year die in the back seat. Most of those kids are simply forgotten. The majority of victims of hot car deaths are two and under and stuck in car seats.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Preventing hot car deaths in children
Hot car death prevention
White van crashes into CVS pharmacy
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's...
Nonprofit to host ‘Sanse Atlanta’ celebration to help Latino families
Registration is open for Marion Carnegie Library’s annual Summer Reading Kickoff 5K and Kids’...
Livable Buckhead’s 5K race returns in June