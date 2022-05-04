Shooting involving APD officer under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting involving an Atlanta Police officer is under investigation Wednesday afternoon in northeast Atlanta.

APD confirms it happened on the 2700 block of Lenox Road.

Breaking: Atlanta police say there was an officer-involved shooting in a shopping plaza on the 2700 block of Lenox Road @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YJbO4gX8F7 — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) May 4, 2022

Chopper46 got an aerial view of the scene:

WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is over Lenox Village shopping center in #Buckhead after reports of a shooting in the area WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is over Lenox Village shopping center in #Buckhead after reports of a shooting in the area Posted by CBS46 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The GBI has been called out to investigate. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene working to find out more and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

