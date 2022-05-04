Advertisement

Shooting involving APD officer under investigation in northeast Atlanta

Scene of shooting involving an APD officer on Lenox Road.
Scene of shooting involving an APD officer on Lenox Road.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting involving an Atlanta Police officer is under investigation Wednesday afternoon in northeast Atlanta.

APD confirms it happened on the 2700 block of Lenox Road.

Chopper46 got an aerial view of the scene:

WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is over Lenox Village shopping center in #Buckhead after reports of a shooting in the area

Posted by CBS46 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The GBI has been called out to investigate. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene working to find out more and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.

