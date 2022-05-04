Shooting involving APD officer under investigation in northeast Atlanta
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting involving an Atlanta Police officer is under investigation Wednesday afternoon in northeast Atlanta.
APD confirms it happened on the 2700 block of Lenox Road.
The GBI has been called out to investigate. No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene working to find out more and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.
