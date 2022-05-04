Advertisement

White van crashes into Cobb County CVS in apparent burglary attempt

Van crashes into Mableton Parkway CVS
Van crashes into Mableton Parkway CVS(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An alleged burglary attempt has police looking for the person responsible after a white van crashed through the front entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Cobb County.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning along Mableton Parkway. On scene, police found the van facing away from the door and an ATM machine with significant damage. The driver(s) appear to have fled the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are gathering evidence and surveillance video from the area.

