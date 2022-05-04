White van crashes into Cobb County CVS in apparent burglary attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An alleged burglary attempt has police looking for the person responsible after a white van crashed through the front entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Cobb County.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning along Mableton Parkway. On scene, police found the van facing away from the door and an ATM machine with significant damage. The driver(s) appear to have fled the scene.

Van crashes into Mableton Parkway CVS (CBS46/WGCL)

Luckily, no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are gathering evidence and surveillance video from the area.

