‘No active shooter on campus’ says Emory University

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emory University says there is no active shooter on campus after police responded to reports of an armed person Thursday morning.

Students and staff on campus were asked to shelter in place near Druid Hills High School at around 10:40 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 12:41 p.m. Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

CBS46 is en route to the scene and will have the latest updates on this developing story.

