‘No active shooter on campus’ says Emory University

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emory University says there is no active shooter on campus after police responded to reports of an armed person Thursday morning.

Students and staff on campus were asked to shelter in place near Druid Hills High School at around 10:40 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 12:41 p.m. Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Emory Alert Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place.



We do not have an active shooter on campus. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) May 5, 2022

