Body cam shows father had time to tell police his baby was in hot car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New bodycam video shows the moment Snellville Police arrested a man who is now charged in his daughter’s hot car death.

Investigators said Davied Whatley, 20, showed up to the police department Tuesday to get a gun taken from him in a previous case, but police said he never mentioned anything about his 8-month-old baby girl who was still in a car outside.

“We have him on video from the time he walked into this lobby,” a Snellville Police Public Information Officer said.

Snellville Police said before turning over the gun to Whatley, they ran a background check and found a warrant out for his arrest for violating his probation.

Police said they quickly arrested him in the lobby of the police department.

Police said Whatley was then put in a patrol car and taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, police said Whatley’s 8-month-old daughter was still in the car outside the police department in 86-degree temperatures.

Nearly seven hours later, police said the child was located in the car by her grandmother and rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, CBS46 saw the new body and dash camera video for the first time showing the moments leading up to Whatley’s arrest and after.

Police released more than 30 minutes of video to CBS46.

After watching all of the videos released to us, Whatley was not seen or heard telling police about his daughter being unattended to in the car in any of the videos.

“He was on video the entire time, he never made a statement that child was in the car,” police said.

Video from inside the police department and inside the patrol car show Whatley had several different opportunities to speak up to police officers but was only seen sitting silently in handcuffs.

“I’m absolutely astounded that somebody would leave an 8-month-old in a car, park away from our building and walk up here knowing that child is in the car and leave them there,” Police said.

There was an additional camera inside the lobby of the police department that CBS46 saw and we have now submitted a request to get it. We will not have access to that video for several days.

Whatley is scheduled to appear before a Gwinnett County Judge Friday where he is now facing second-degree murder charges.

