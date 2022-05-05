Advertisement

Delays on Flat Shoals Road due to overturned daycare van with kids onboard

Head-on collision involving a daycare van.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision involving a daycare van with children onboard.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Flat Shoals Road at Battle Forest Drive. The collision, involving the daycare van and a passenger vehicle, caused the van to overturn.

Both the children and van driver were not injured. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained injuries.

This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates here.

