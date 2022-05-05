East Point PD identifies person of interest in connection to teen’s death investigation
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have identified a person of interest in an East Point homicide investigation.
Police say a teen was found dead in East Point back in February on Ben Hill Road. No one has ever been arrested in this case, but police now say they have identified a male, Jamarcus McCrary, as a person of interest in this case.
The death was ruled a homicide. Detectives say the teen was hit over the head and beaten to death.
East Point Police are asking anyone who may know where McCrary is so they can speak with him to please call 404-559-6300, email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or you can be anonymous and give a tip to Crimestoppers here.
