FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Thursday; Severe storms possible Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A warm stretch of weather gets even hotter on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s across north Georgia. A few cities may touch 90° for the first time this year. There is a very low risk of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It looks like a dry day for most.

Thursday (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT on Friday

A strong cold front approaches north Georgia on Friday. Ahead of it, a few showers or storms are possible Thursday night and Friday morning. There is a better chance of thunderstorms rumbling through north Georgia Friday afternoon and early-evening. The risk of severe weather is a 2 out of 5, and the main threats are heavy rain, lightning, strong straight-line winds, and large hail. There is a low, but not zero, risk of tornadoes. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday with high humidity ahead of the storms.

Severe Threat Friday (CBS46)

Friday weather risks (CBS46)

The risk of storms diminishes Friday night, and the weekend still looks good. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 on Mother’s Day. Fine weather continues early next week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.