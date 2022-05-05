FIRST ALERT: Hottest Day of the Year Today, Storms Arrive Tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hot & humid weather continues with near-record highs today. Strong storms are likely tomorrow.

Thursday Forecast:

Hot and humid with partly sunny/ hazy skies. No rain.

High: 89° Average High: 79° Record High: 91° in 1952 Chance of Rain: 90% PM

Near-record highs pushing 90 degrees this afternoon. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

An isolated shower is possible around sunset tonight, but it looks mostly dry until after sunrise tomorrow. A strong cold front brings scattered rain in the morning, and spotty t-storms in the afternoon. Storms move through between 12pm and 5pm.

Scattered t-storms move through between 12pm-5pm. (cbs46)

Right now, we are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning a few severe storms are likely. The greatest risks are for lightning, damaging winds and hail. There is a low risk for tornadoes.

Greatest Risks: Lightning, damaging winds & hail. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.