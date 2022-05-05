FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday; Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, & heavy rain possible
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The severe weather threat Friday has increased, especially for areas south of I-20. Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, with strong damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours possible.
TIMING:
The storms will move into Northwest Georgia after 10am, and move over Metro Atlanta around the lunch hour. The severe weather threat will end after 4pm.
BIGGEST RISKS:
Strong damaging winds (in excess of 60mph), large hail (over 1″ in diameter possible), heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The highest tornado threat is for areas South of I-20. Areas inside the level 3 risk, have a 10% chance of seeing a tornado within a 25 mile radius of any given point.
