FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday; Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, & heavy rain possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The severe weather threat Friday has increased, especially for areas south of I-20. Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, with strong damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours possible.

Severe risk Friday (CBS46)

TIMING:

The storms will move into Northwest Georgia after 10am, and move over Metro Atlanta around the lunch hour. The severe weather threat will end after 4pm.

First Alert Storm Day Friday (CBS46)

BIGGEST RISKS:

Strong damaging winds (in excess of 60mph), large hail (over 1″ in diameter possible), heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The highest tornado threat is for areas South of I-20. Areas inside the level 3 risk, have a 10% chance of seeing a tornado within a 25 mile radius of any given point.

Severe risks (CBS46)

