Georgia Dept. of Health says several cases of mysterious hepatitis reported

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Concern is growing over an outbreak of an unknown strain of hepatitis that continues to spread across the U.S. and the world.

The Georgia Department of Health says there are several cases in Georgia.

The virus has already killed several children worldwide.

Doctors say more than 200 cases have been detected in 20 countries.

In Alabama, at least 9 children have unexplained inflammation of the liver.

The World Health Organization says the virus has killed three children in Indonesia. Some of the first cases were discovered in the UK.

Many children had a common infection called Adenovirus. It is not known to cause hepatitis in healthy children but scientists are looking for a possible link.

Health experts say parents should keep an eye out for symptoms including stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice.

The CDC is advising parents to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations and practice good handwashing.

