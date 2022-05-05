Have you seen Peggy Washington? Police searching for missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for a 73-year-old woman after she was reported missing from a residence on Peachtree Street SW.

Peggy Washington was last seen Thursday morning at around 12:15 a.m.

Washington is described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown and black leopard-print shoes. Washington has dementia.

If you have any information about Peggy’s whereabouts, call Atlanta police.

