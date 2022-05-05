Advertisement

Have you seen Peggy Washington? Police searching for missing woman

Peggy Washington
Peggy Washington(Atlanta Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for a 73-year-old woman after she was reported missing from a residence on Peachtree Street SW.

Peggy Washington was last seen Thursday morning at around 12:15 a.m.

Washington is described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown and black leopard-print shoes. Washington has dementia.

If you have any information about Peggy’s whereabouts, call Atlanta police.

