Increase in Georgia women interested in Plan B, abortion pills and emergency contraceptives

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -

”I think people are afraid,” said Lauren Frazier Planned Parenthood.

Local clinics in Georgia with affiliation with Planned Parenthood say their offices have been busier than usual.

”At all of our health centers we have seen a significant increase in people calling in, wanting to get birth control, emergency contraception, we have even had people call about vasectomies and tubal ligation services,” said Frazier.

Lauren Frazier believes some women are afraid the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade could mean the end of access to Plan B, abortion rights even birth control.

”I absolutely don’t think folks are in fear for no reason,” said Frazier.

In the past month, local Planned Parenthood representatives say they have hired a person whose sole responsibility is to help women navigate the system, a system that might be changing.

”That person’s role is to assist patients with travel out of state, with hotels, with meals- whatever it is they need to feel supported in this moment,” said Frazier.

There is an organization called Plan C. They exist to help women access abortion pills. They tell me, there has been a surge of traffic on their website, since the Supreme Court leak.

The Co-Founder of Plan C tells CBS46, they went from two thousand three hundred people on their website a day to fifty six thousand the day after the leak. She says on Tuesday and Wednesday more than two thousand, two hundred Georgians visited the website. A major increase from last week on the same days when website traffic was sitting at 207 people a day from Georgia.

“While the battles have changed, the fight remains the same,” said Frazier.

