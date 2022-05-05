Advertisement

Ludacris receives honorary degree at Georgia State commencement

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges added another honor to his resume on Wednesday.

Georgia State University awarded Ludacris an honorary degree in music management.

Bridges took classes at GSU in the 90s before his career took off.

Wednesday morning, he thanked his family for being there every step of the way.

“I’m truly a culmination of the love all of you have poured into me my entire life. And momma, I think I speak for all of the graduates here when I say, momma, I made it, finally,” Ludacris said in his speech during Wednesday morning’s Master’s Commencement at Center Parc Stadium.

Commencements will continue Thursday with two bachelor’s degree ceremonies for GSU grads.

