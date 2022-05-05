Man, woman arrested after Gwinnett Co. home invasion, kidnapping, police say

DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Two people are behind bars and face a slew of charges after they allegedly forced their way into a home and kidnapped a man in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz of Buford and 30-year-old Wendy Perez of Arkansas on Thursday.

The incident happened at a home on Chappell Lane in Doraville Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators learned that Ruiz and Perez were arguing with the victim after they forced their way into the home. The pair then kidnapped the man after taking his car keys, police say.

TRENDING: Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County

As police arrived at the scene, they noticed the victim’s vehicle driving away. In a matter of seconds, Ruiz allegedly fired multiple shots toward officers.

Police found the car stopped on Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs. Ruiz fled the scene on foot where he was then located by the Gwinnett Police K9 unit. As for Perez, she was arrested as soon as the vehicle stopped.

According to investigators, both Perez and Bibiano admitted to being at the victim’s home.

Ruiz now faces the following charges home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, and aggravated assault against law enforcement.

Perez is being charged with home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, and armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.