Milestone movements from Kendall Thomas, teen struck by car in school parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Small movements in the Thomas home are major milestones for Kendall Thomas, a teen struck by a car while walking to football practice five months ago.

Thomas can’t eat, speak, or talk. But her parents are overjoyed as she takes a small toy from her mother, Shanna.

“You want to cry, you want to scream, you want to run. You just want to do some of everything,” said Shanna Thomas.

Kendall’s father, Kelvin, calls her recovery a “marathon” effort. The teen has undergone two brain surgeries and spent months in the ICU and Children’s Hospital since she was hit by a car in the North Paulding High School parking lot in January.

The teen was released from the hospital two weeks ago. Her family partially renovated the first floor of their home to accommodate Kendall and her wheelchair. She has a specially designed shower and bed.

Kendall’s parents don’t know if she understands what happened, but likely realizes her life is much different now.

“She knows she’s home. She knows when the kids are going outside, and she’s like ‘I want to move,’” said Kelvin. “She has days where she’s looking sad.”

However, Kendall is blossoming with the help of several rehabilitation programs, including physical, speech, and food therapy almost daily.

“We can’t just get up and get dressed and take off. We need at least three hours before to get ready,” said Shanna.

Kendall is a familiar with hard work, well-known as the only female athlete on her school’s football team. With grit and God, Team Thomas lives each day as a testament to their faith.

“She’s going to walk again, she’s going to talk again, she’s going to run – she’s going to cook,” said Kelvin.

“Jesus and therapy – you need both for something like this,” said Shanna. “It can be taxing on us but we try to find the joy and light in difficult times just to get us through it.”

The community will hold a rally for Kendall at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21 from 2 – 5 p.m. The family said the fundraising event will help ease their unexpected financial strain and raise awareness of safe teen driving.

The family also has a GoFundMe.

