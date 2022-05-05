Advertisement

Officer rushed to hospital following shooting on Marietta Street

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta police officer has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting on Marietta Street.

It happened just after 6 a.m. A convoy of police cars could be seen escorting the officer to the hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited. The officer is currently stable.

CBS46 is at the scene of the shooting as Atlanta police investigate.

