Restaurant Report Card: 101 Bagel Cafe fails; Six Feet Under scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just off Duluth Highway in Gwinnett County, the 101 Bagel Café received one of the lowest scores we’ve seen this year. The Duluth restaurant failed with only 35-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report says corned beef and chipotle chicken were at the wrong temperature. Plus, raw cheesesteak and uncooked chicken were stored over frozen fruits. And employees were not washing their hands after touching the trash can and their face. CBS46 asked management at 101 Bagel Cafe if employees know to wash their hands.

“Oh yes, 100% sure. All our employees wash our hands,” Assistant Manager Hannah Jonas said.

Jonas assured us they corrected most of their health violations and showed us that they received 82-points and a “B” on a reinspection.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In Clayton County, Café Hot Wing on Highway 85 in Riverdale improved to 83-points and a “B” on a reinspection. In DeKalb County, Flying Biscuit Café on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta picked up a 94 and in Fulton County, Cookout on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta earned 99-points.

And across the street from historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta all is alive and well at the popular Six Feet Under pub and fish house on Memorial Drive. They’ve been serving seafood for 20-years are open 7-days a week. They received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. On the menu you may want to start with the spicy rat toes which are baked jalapenos stuffed with shrimp and wrapped in bacon. They also have the Cajun shrimp salad, the catfish, calamari or shrimp tacos and the snow crab boil. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.