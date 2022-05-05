Advertisement

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Tin Lizzy's cantina celebrating Cinco Days of Cinco
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - May 5 is Cinco de Mayo but Tin Lizzy’s Cantina is celebrating for 5 days.

Don Gale from Tin Lizzy’s appeared on CBS46 to show some of the food that they are offering during their celebration.

The celebration started Wednesday and will end Sunday. They are offering $7 margaritas, $4 Dos Equis drafts and several food specials.

There are multiple locations in metro Atlanta.

