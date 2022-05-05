Advertisement

Woman critically injured after fire breaks out at her Dekalb County home

Maplewood Drive house fire
Maplewood Drive house fire(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly woman is in critical condition after emergency responders pulled her out of a fire that broke at her DeKalb County home.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Maplewood Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames and heavy smoke emanating from the house.

A family of four was inside when the fire started. Three people managed to make it out, but the woman was still inside.

She was rushed to the hospital for her injuries.

Earlier, a tree fell onto nearby power lines causing the home to lose power. Family members say they were burning candles, but it is unclear if that is related to the cause of the fire.

The investigation continues. Stick with CBS46 as we bring you the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Role of Roe v. Wade on Georgia’s race for Governor
Scene of shooting involving an APD officer on Lenox Road.
Man shot, killed after struggle with APD officer over gun at shopping plaza
Man fatally shot after struggle with APD officer
Man fatally shot after struggle with APD officer
Role of Roe v. Wade on Georgia's race for governor
Role of Roe v. Wade on Georgia's race for governor