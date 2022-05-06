Advertisement

1 man killed Thursday at DeKalb County gas station

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday afternoon at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say they received a call around 3:50 p.m. about a shooting at the Valero gas station at 5616 Redan Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. That man has been identified as 25-year-old Ahmir Rosairo.

Another man connected to the shooting showed up at DeKalb Medical Center with a wound to his hand. That man, identified as 22-year-old Rodney Bowers, is believed to have shot the other man and has been arrested. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say that Rosairo had outstanding warrants for his arrest for an armed robbery and shooting that occurred at that same gas station on Feb. 8.

