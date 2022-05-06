90-year old Savannah State University student passes away weeks before commencement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University held it’s 200th commencement ceremony today, with more than 300 graduates crossing the stage to get their diploma.

But the 2022 class did so without their oldest member, Charles Woodley, who recently passed away at the age of 90.

WTOC spoke with a friend and tutor to Woodley who helped him earn his degree.

Before he passed away last month, Charles Woodley was working to earn his bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree.

“We honor the life and legacy of this fallen Tiger, and applaud his determination to complete his education, which he started in 1956 at Savannah State College,” said SSU President Kimberly Ballard-Washington during today’s commencement.

But back then, Woodley’s education was put on pause.

“He was devoted to his family. And that’s why he couldn’t finish his degree, because in the middle of his schooling, his parents got sick and he moved back to be able to care for them, and began to work and things like that,” explained Jessenia Davis Fernandez.

Decades later, Jessenia Davis Fernandez helped Woodley realize his goal by becoming one of Woodely’s tutors. More than that, though, they became friends.

“The week that he found out that he met his requirements...he went to the hospital the next week. So it is my belief that he held on as long as he did to obtain the last thing he wanted to achieve in his life,” said Davis Fernandez.

She explained, “If you pass away before you get your degree, you still get awarded a degree. But Mr. Woodley didn’t just get awarded a degree, he met his requirements. He actually earned his degree. So it was very rewarding to see that and be part of that process.”

Woodley’s wife accepted his degree on his behalf, and the University left his seat empty, with Woodley’s cap and gown draped over it in his memory.

