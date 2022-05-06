Atlanta’s controversial YouTube personality Kevin Samuels rumored to be dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several news outlets are reporting that Kevin Samuels, who is known for his controversial videos on YouTube, has died.

Atlanta Police Department confirms they received a call from an apartment on East Paces Ferry NE on May 5 about a person who had been injured.

When police arrived, they observed a fire department employee performing CPR on an unresponsive male on the floor of his apartment, who they identified as Samuels.

A woman told police that she had met 56-year-old Samuels the night before and spent the night with him. She said that earlier that morning, Samuels complained of chest pain and she attempted to help him but he fell on top of her.

The woman called 911 and asked the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator because she is a nurse.

Samuels was transported to Piedmont Hospital. Atlanta PD said any information about Samuels’ death would have to be confirmed with the medical examiner’s office.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed Samuels’ death at this time. They’ve issued a statement saying they will issue a press release if they are able to confirm his death.

According to various media reports, Samuels was best known for making misognistic comments towards women, particulary women of color.

In April, he sparked social media outrage after calling unmarried women who are 35 or older “leftovers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Bc_ROUH7ps

Samuels has more than 1 million followers on his YouTube channel that he also used to criticize Black men for their lack of ambition and for their expectations of women.

