Death investigation underway after one found dead in Gwinnett County

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway after one person was found dead in Gwinnett County Thursday evening.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Harbor Bay Drive near Fort Martin Way in Lawrenceville.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

