FIRST ALERT | Severe weather threat has ended, cooler weather is filtering in

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The risk of severe weather has ended for all of North Georgia and Metro Atlanta this evening. All counties in the CBS46 Viewing Area have been dropped from earlier Tornado Watches.

Windy weather that developed this afternoon lingers through early evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the Viewing Area until 9 p.m. Winds will continue to gust between 30 and 35 MPH in many spots. A couple gusts to 40 MPH are possible through early evening.

The area of low pressure that is responsible for severe weather across a large portion of the southeast continues to spin-away, well north of Georgia. As it passes to our north, winds turn more northwesterly this evening. Cooler air filters in through the night. Along with the breeze, clouds increase and spotty light rain showers are still possible; especially north of Mero Atlanta.

FIRST ALERT | Saturday will be much cooler and breezy with a chance of spotty sprinkles or very light rain showers; mainly early

After some early-day sprinkles... Saturday’s forecast will be dominated by off-and-on clouds, cool temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and breezy winds. The forecast improves Mother’s Day. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s Sunday afternoon, with more sunshine and a lighter breeze.

Enjoy your weekend,

Cutter

