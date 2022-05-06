First Alert Weather Day: Storms to hit metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, May 6.

Storms are likely to hit the metro between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Strong damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours are possible.

What to expect today (CBS46/WGCL)

The severe weather threat is expected to end after 4pm.

The weather turns cooler on Saturday before getting sunny and warm for Mother’s Day.

What you’ll need before you head out the door

Storms are expected to roll through starting at 11 a.m. and headed into the afternoon/evening hours.

There is a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk.

You can expect some light showers on your morning commute.

On your way back home from work, expect to see those strong storms. The later you leave, the better. Conditions are worst at 3 p.m. and gradually improve. By 6 p.m. you should be good to go.

Expect things to dry out by sunset.

What is a First Alert Weather Day?

A First Alert Weather Day signals a major weather event headed our way so that you have enough time to prepare. On a First Alert Weather Day, you can expect full team coverage from the studio and from the field.

