FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in north Georgia. A storm system with a history of producing severe weather will cross north Georgia. The system that spawned tornadoes in the plains and hail, flooding and damaging winds as it moved east will arrive in Atlanta around midday.

Rain Chances (CBS46)

Expect mainly dry skies for the morning commute. Storm chances increase by late in the morning in west Georgia. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms in the Atlanta Metro area is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The threat of strong to severe storms lingers until later in the afternoon in Athens.

Friday 1 pm (CBS46)

Severe Risks (CBS46)

A few passing showers or thundershowers are possible late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Cooler air arrives with a gusty breeze late Friday night into Saturday. Look for a lot of clouds with temperatures holding in the 60s for most of the day on Saturday. It may briefly get to 70 in Atlanta and southeast of the city, but will stay in the low to mid 60s north of Atlanta.

Saturday (CBS46)

Mother’s Day looks better with more sunshine and temperatures climbing out of the 50s early in the day and reaching the upper 70s by late in the afternoon. The weather looks great in the early to middle part of next week.

