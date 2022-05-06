Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Move Through this Afternoon

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered severe storms pop up throughout the afternoon across North Georgia. The greatest risk for storms will be between 11am and 6pm.

Spotty storms, especially across East GA.
Spotty storms, especially across East GA.(cbs46)
Spotty storms, especially across East GA.
Spotty storms, especially across East GA.(cbs46)

The greatest risk with these storms is damaging winds, but there is also a medium risk for lightning, hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

Damaging winds are very likely. Hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes are also likely.
Damaging winds are very likely. Hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes are also likely.(cbs46)

Across our area, there is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles throughout the afternoon.

There is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles.
There is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles.(cbs46)

Stay with CBS46 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What to expect today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FRIDAY: Strong/severe storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday; Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, & heavy rain possible
Hot & Humid Today, Storms Tomorrow
Hottest day of the year so far
Hot & Humid Today, Storms Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Hottest Day of the Year Today, Storms Arrive Tomorrow