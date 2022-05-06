FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Move Through this Afternoon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered severe storms pop up throughout the afternoon across North Georgia. The greatest risk for storms will be between 11am and 6pm.
The greatest risk with these storms is damaging winds, but there is also a medium risk for lightning, hail, and even isolated tornadoes.
Across our area, there is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles throughout the afternoon.
