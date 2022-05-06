FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Move Through this Afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered severe storms pop up throughout the afternoon across North Georgia. The greatest risk for storms will be between 11am and 6pm.

Spotty storms, especially across East GA. (cbs46)

The greatest risk with these storms is damaging winds, but there is also a medium risk for lightning, hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

Damaging winds are very likely. Hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes are also likely. (cbs46)

Across our area, there is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles throughout the afternoon.

There is a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles. (cbs46)

