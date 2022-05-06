Gwinnett County mourns death of Tax Commissioner to breast cancer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office is mourning the passing of Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter, Esquire.

A mother of four, 43-year-old Porter is survived by her children Tori, 15, Zoe, 17, Nia, 20, and Brandon, 23. She faced multiple bouts of breast cancer, but ultimately succumbed to the illness.

Porter acted as Tax Commissioner for 16 months. During this time she was responsible for implementing multiple service advancements for the department. Under her guidance, Gwinnett citizens benefited from the ability to set appointments at any office, skipping wait times, while her 160-member staff enjoyed her fun-loving and intelligent leadership style.

Porter’s career was one marked by firsts. She was the first in her family to receive a college degree, law degree, and to pass the bar exam. She was the first African American judge at the Duluth Municipal Court before ultimately becoming the first African American Tax Commissioner in Gwinnett’s history.

Her successes even crossed over into television, where she spent four years as a regular guest legal analyst on Court TV programming. Porter also founded two private-practice law firms during her career.

“Ms. Porter overcame many obstacles to achieve the ambitious goals she set for herself,” Chief Deputy Denise Mitchell said. “I will always remember her as a strong, resilient, brilliant spirit, and all the joy she brought to us. We will miss her.”

Mitchell will act as Tax Commissioner following Porter’s passing, completing the remainder of her term through December 31, 2024.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office is scheduled to be closed on the day of Porter’s service, the date of which has yet to be determined. Stay with CBS46 for updates as they become available.

