LIVE: First Alert team is on the road with latest severe weather coverage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As strong winds, heavy downpours and lightning pass through North Georgia, Metro Atlanta residents are already starting to see the effects of Friday’s severe weather.

11:10 a.m.

In East Atlanta, a large tree fell onto a busy roadway blocking traffic on Alston Drive. Crews are on scene clearing the area.

#Developing: Storms this morning knocked this tree down on Alston Drive in Atlanta next to @eastlakegc. Live report at 12 PM on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/MdN5pmXelr — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) May 6, 2022

