LIVE: First Alert team is on the road with latest severe weather coverage

Tree down on Alston Drive
Tree down on Alston Drive(CBS46/WGCL)
By Cutter Martin
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As strong winds, heavy downpours and lightning pass through North Georgia, Metro Atlanta residents are already starting to see the effects of Friday’s severe weather.

LATEST DAMAGE REPORTS

11:10 a.m.

In East Atlanta, a large tree fell onto a busy roadway blocking traffic on Alston Drive. Crews are on scene clearing the area.

